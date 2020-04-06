Pregnancy amid the pandemic

Welcoming a new baby into this world is typically cause for celebration.

(Pexels)

But many expectant mothers are worried about what the coronavirus will do to them as well as their unborn child.

We've received several emails at the station from families who are also concerned about the safety of giving birth in a hospital right now.

Joy Hollowell investigates in Part One of a special report.

=====

Dr. Paul Smith https://bangorobgyn.com/ delivers babies in the Bangor region. in his 43 year career, smith has never seen a healthcare crisis like this.

"My nurses and physicians, all levels of hospital workers that are on the front lines and are pregnant, are concerned about the increased risk of exposure during this time frame," he says.

According to the CDC, there is not enough information from published scientific reports about the suspectability of pregnant women to the coronavirus.

"This hasn't been around long enough," says Smith. "And quite candidly Joy, the eivdence is coming from parts of the world that have difference investigative techniques and standards than we do. But the evidence coming forward does not show an- Oh my gosh hazard."

Smith assures hospitals are continously stepping up safety protocols and that includes maternity.

"We are managing people as thought we have a TB patient with Hepatitis C," he explains. "There are risk exposures and there are contact risk exposures. And we know how to do those. We just need to do those two in coherence so that we keep our patients safe. And I think that can be done very well."

And when it comes to newborns- the news, so far, is good.

"There is no evidence that the virus is transmitted in the amniotic fluid," says Smith. "The nose and mouths of babies have been swabbed . No virus."

There is also no solid evidence that COVID-19 can be transmited through breast milk. Dr. Smith advises expectant and new moms to follow the C-D-C's safety guidelines.

"Then I think a mom can know she is doing everything possible for herself and her unborn child and I think the outcome will be good."

++++

Here is a link to the CDC when it comes to pregnancy

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/pregnancy-breastfeeding.html#pregnant-women

In part two of this special report, hear why a growing number of mothers are turning to midwives during the pandemic.