What Women Want Expo draws hundreds to Bangor

An expo in Bangor Saturday catered to women and allowed them to see what area businesses have to offer.

"What we have is over 50 vendors representing anything from spas to makeup to home decor and things like that," said Denise Kimball of Townsquare Media.

It was all about the women Saturday in Bangor.

Folks packed the Cross Insurance Center for the 15th annual What Women Want Expo.

"Women like to take the time and spend some time away from the home and really just take care of themselves," said Kimball.

Hosted by Townsquare Media, the event gave those in attendance a chance to hear from vendors from all around the state.

Including husband and wife team, Kevin and Amy Booker who work for Plexus Worldwide-a company whose products are designed to help those achieve true health.

This is their first time at the expo.

They say this is a perfect opportunity for them to be able to offer tips and tricks while helping women and men improve their overall health.

"I felt horrible four years ago until someone introduced us to Plexus so we just want to get out here and tell people there is something available if they've been struggling with health concerns for a long time. So super thankful and just want to share it. If people are interested, awesome. We have a lot of awesome products that can help them," said Booker.

And of course, they love meeting new faces.

"It's fun to be out in the community and just see what our town offers to people you know and it's fun to meet people and make new friends and new connections. It's just a really fun thing to do in the dead cold of the winter in Maine," said Booker.