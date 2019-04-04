Westfield State University to honor Det. Ben Campbell

Detective Campbell attended Westfield State University in Massachusetts.

While there, he played first base on the 2009-2010 NCAA tournament baseball team.

We spoke with the school's athletic director, Dick Lenfest, who says Campbell was a star athlete and holds the record for most hits in a season...62.

He says they will honor Campbell with moments of silence at their home games this weekend.

Lenfest says he was also an excellent student and "the nicest guy."

"I do remember in the NCAA tournament been coming up and hitting a big homerun for us and I believe it was against Husson. We're just devastated. We've had some of his teammates touch base with us and folks feel just awful. All of our sympathy goes out to Ben's wife and family and his parents and all of his teammates that he played with at Westfield State and of course his other family the Maine State Troopers," he says.

Campbell graduated in 2011 with a degree in criminal justice and sociology.

