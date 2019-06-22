Westbrook school celebrates World Refugee Day

A celebration at Westbrook middle school Saturday to mark World Refugee Day.

Southern Maine's world refugee day highlighted the voices from the state's youth and featured international food and music.

The event was free to anyone as part of world refugee day.

It's a global celebration to recognize the struggles of more than 25 million people who have been displaced by violence or persecution.

“It's very special and very important,” says Ekhlas Ahmed, the co-organizer.”One of the days we get to take and celebrate a lot of the struggles that people have encountered in their lives and being able to be resettled in a safe country”

Many refugees got to share their real-life struggles and how they've become a part of the Maine community.

