Westbrook police promote first female officer to sergeant

Westbrook police Officer Jaci Lorenzen made history Friday when she was sworn in as the department's first female sergeant.

Lorenzen has been a member of the Westbrook Police Department for five years.

Lorenzen said working her way up through the ranks has taken a lot of sacrifice but said she is glad to see her hard work paying off.

She said she decided in fifth grade that she wanted to become a police officer.

Lorenzen said she hopes this will show other women they can thrive in a male-dominated career.

"Anytime you're in a male-driven career, any sort of female role models is definitely beneficial to any female looking to step into this type of work," Lorenzen said.

Lorenzen said she is excited to step into her new role and is looking forward to supervising a new shift of officers.