Westbrook pizza shop temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:05 AM EDT
A pizza shop in Westbrook is temporarily closing after an employee tests positive for COVID19.
Corsetti’s said in a Facebook post that they’ll be thoroughly disinfecting, and staff members who may have been exposed will be tested.
Corsetti’s says although it is not a state requirement, they will stay closed until it is safe for customers and staff to come back.
TEMPORARY CLOSURE Out of an abundance of caution, the management of Corsetti’s has decided to temporarily close. One...Posted by Corsetti's on Friday, July 10, 2020