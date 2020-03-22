Westbrook church gives out free corned beef dinner via drive-thru

For the first time, the First Baptist Church in Westbrook offered its free community meal through a drive-thru in an effort to practice social-distancing.

Organizers set up a special lane alongside Main St. so visitors could drive up and pick up food from a safe distance.

"We've prepped all our meals downstairs and now it's just people coming to pick them up and take them home," said Vicki McKinley, of the First Baptist Church. "Because of the coronavirus we are doing to-go meals only."