West Gardiner man accused of sexual assault sentenced on lesser charges

A man accused of sexually assaulting two women at a home in West Gardiner has been sentenced on lesser charges.

The Kennebec Journal reports 20-year-old Joseph Berglund was ordered Thursday to serve two months in jail.

It came after he pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual touching. In exchanges, charges of gross sexual assault were dropped.

Berglund was arrested in November of 2017.

Court documents say two women told police they were asleep in the same home when Berglund came in.

They say he took off some of their clothes and assaulted them.

The women then went to the police department to report Berglund.