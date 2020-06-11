'We're getting close' to lawmakers reconvening, Senate President Jackson says

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson said “we’re getting close” to the point where state lawmakers may reconvene, three months after they adjourned and gave Democratic Gov. Janet Mills broad emergency powers to address the pandemic.

Lawmakers have remained on the sidelines even as criticism of some of Mills' decisions have grown.

Neither Jackson nor House Speaker Sara Gideon, both Democrats, would provide a specific timeframe for returning because the details have yet to be worked out.

