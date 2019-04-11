Wellspring holds spring luncheon

A local substance abuse treatment center served lunch Thursday to support its cause.

Wellspring Incorporated brought businesses together to discuss the importance of getting folks in recovery back to work.

Thursday's keynote speaker was founder of MaineWorks, Margo Walsh.

MaineWorks is an employment company based out of Portland.

She addressed the labor shortage and how to go about hiring people with drug crimes on their records.

"With a workforce shortage and companies that are desirous of good employees, they sometimes feel that they might overlook addiction or a background, and I would say that's really great progress but, the fact is where there is addiction there's still issues and people need to be treated with that level of care," said Walsh.

To learn more about how you can find hep for yourself or someone you know who is struggling with substance abuse go to: https://www.wellspringmaine.com/.