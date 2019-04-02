Well-known Hampden couple testifies at hearing on Alzheimer's in D.C.

A Hampden couple went before members of Congress in Washington, D.C. today to share their experience with Alzheimer's disease...

Mary Dysart Hartt and her husband Mike spoke about their lives since Mr. Hartt was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer's.

Senator Susan Collins chaired the hearing and spoke about two proposed bills aimed at improving care for Alzheimer's patients.

One bill would let patients under 60 have better access to services.

The other would expand Medicare coverage for care planning when a patient is diagnosed.

In December the Senate Alzheimer's Task Force secured a 425-million dollar increase in funding for research.

“Throughout the last few days Mike and I have joined our Alzheimer's Association Maine chapter along with twelve thousand advocates to make a difference in our nation's capital.” Said Mary Dysart Hartt. “I am here today because I am the wife, caregiver, friend, and daughter of Alzheimer's. We all are. And we must remain a strong and resilient voice for those who have lost theirs."

"With our total investment at more than 2 billion dollars for Alzheimer's this year we are on a strong path forward and we are not going to turn back.” Said Senator Collins. “This year as we have before I expect Congress to once again reject the President's unwise request to cut the funding for the national institutes of health."

It's estimated that 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer's at a cost of $290 billion dollars a year.