Bangor hosts Maine Science Festival

Hundreds gathered in Bangor for the Maine Science Festival on Saturday

Held at the Cross Insurance Center and throughout downtown Bangor, it's a day full of activities, demonstrations, films, and presentations focusing on all things science.

There was a statewide competition between middle schoolers to promote innovative problem solving and inventing.

Local businesses, such as the Challenger Learning Center Of Maine, set up a booth for children to check out.

“So we have these really cute bee bots and it's really beginning computer programming,” said Kristen Hibbard, Executive Director of the Challenger Learning Center. “So somebody, even as young as three, can start to learn kind of ‘How do I put in directions? How can I make this bee do what I want?’ So we set up a big maze, so it's a really fun event”

Sunday is the last day of the festival.

To see the schedule of events, go to mainesciencefestival.org.