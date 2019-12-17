Weekend Performances of The Nutcracker

Brian Hinrichs the Executive Director of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra was in to talk about the upcoming performances of The Nutcracker.

The shows are on Saturday, December 21st with two showings at 2 pm and 7pm. The last performance is on Sunday, December 22nd at 3pm at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

A holiday tradition for all ages, the BSO's annual production of The Nutcracker with the Robinson Ballet is beloved by audiences throughout Maine. Join us for a magical afternoon as Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the Nutcracker grace the stage of the Collins Center for the Arts as the Bangor Symphony Orchestra brings Tchaikovsky's score to life! Arrive early to shop at the BSO's Nutcracker Store, offering a variety of holiday gifts, Nutcrackers, and treats.

To buy tickets you can order them online at bangorsymphony.org or call 1-800-622-TIXX

Tickets start at $10 for youth and $20 for adults, plus box office fees. Groups of 8 or more save 15% off.

