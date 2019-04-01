Week-long hearing on CMP transmission line project starts Monday

A week-long public hearing on Central Maine Power's proposed transmission line through western Maine begins Monday.

The hearings, which are being held at the University of Maine at Farmington, specifically focus on the impacts on scenery and wildlife.

The hearings, hosted by the Department of Environmental Protection, start each day at 8 a.m.

The 145-mile transmission line across western Maine would supply Canadian hydropower to electricity consumers in Massachusetts.

The New England Clean Energy Connect calls for building a high-voltage power line from Beattie Township, Maine, on the Canadian border to the regional power grid in Lewiston, Maine.

Much of the project calls for widening existing corridors, but a new swath would be cut through a 50-mile segment of wilderness in western Maine.

Last Friday, the Maine Public Utilities Commission issued a report Friday night saying a $1 billion proposal is in the public's interest.

Gov. Janet Mills supports the project. She has cited economic and environmental benefits.