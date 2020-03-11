Wednesday morning CDC briefing: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday morning that there remain no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah provided an update Wednesday on preparations in the state.

Health officials said 20 Mainers who have been tested for coronavirus have tested negative. There are five tests that are pending results.

Shah said the state's 211 system will be activated to answer general questions about coronavirus from callers. Mainers can also text 898-211 to have their questions answered.

He stressed that people who think they have symptoms of coronavirus should call their health care provider.

Shah said the Maine CDC is providing guidance to health care facilities to prepare for possible community transmission of the virus if it arrives in the state.

Community transmission is a case of an illness that is not linked to a travel source. Shah said this is happening in the Pacific Northwest with coronavirus.

Shah said they are encouraging health care providers to meet with staff, begin to identify alternative ways to treat patients other than face-to-face, identify alternative housing options to separate people with the virus from people without the virus.

The state has also asked hospitals to look at canceling elective surgeries if coronavirus cases are confirmed in Maine and plan to optimize the use of personal protective equipment to avoid shortages.

Shah said long-term care facilities have been asked to develop plans to have visitors check in to ensure they don't have symptoms of coronavirus. Long term care facilities are also asked to do the same with staff, and if necessary, consider limits to visitation.

Shah said the goal is to maximize Maine's window of opportunity to prepare for the virus.

He urged the public to maintain healthy habits, get the flu shot, stay informed and take care of one another.

Shah said any positive test results in Maine will be considered presumptive and will be sent to the U.S. CDC lab for confirmation. This is what has happened in other states.

The state lab has the capacity to complete testing for 100 to 200 patients per day, Shah said.

Shah said as of now, the capacity far exceeds the demand for coronavirus testing in Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills said health officials in Maine are on top of the coronavirus threat, and she's encouraging Mainers to keep following health guidelines, especially social distancing.

"I think we're being as prepared as any state and as transparent as any state is," Mills said.

Health officials said the best thing that Mainers can do to protect their health is to take the same preventive measures that help to avoid catching a cold: Wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.