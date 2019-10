Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day.

You can meet some of your local officers over a cup of coffee.

The program offers a way for police to get more in touch with the people they serve.

Officers in Orono, and Hampden will be at Dunkin Donuts locations in their towns from 7 to 9 Wednesday morning.

Holden officers will be at the Dunkin Donuts inside G&M Market from 7 to 11.

They're also holding a food drive in case you'd like to help feed folks in need.