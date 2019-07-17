Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day

There are over fifteen hundred national days in the United States, and Wednesday was National Hot Dog Day.

The hot dog is a ubiquitous American food. More than twenty-five million dogs are sold each year at baseball stadiums alone.

As you can imagine, it's a big day for W.A. Bean & Sons in Bangor.

"We are the actual last makers of hot dogs in the state of Maine, of any color, of any type," said Sean Smith, the Director of Sales at W.A. Bean & Sons. "We love today. Its a great day for us. We're all excited. Everybody's got good vibes around here. We take a lot of pride in making the product and making it locally. Every single time I see a hot dog being eaten in public, I'm wondering if that's our hot dog."

National Hot Dog day was established in 1991. Each year, the average American eats upwards of sixty hot dogs. That's good news for places like The Family Dog in Orono.

"They are really good," said Katie Chirichella, an employee at The Family Dog. "Even on July 4th they have the National Hot Dog competition, which I watch every year - go, Joey Chestnut. You know, you can put literally anything you want on them and it'll taste great. Ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, cheese. Anything that you put on them, it'll just taste good."

Comedian Jim Gaffigan once said, "You can't tell me the success of Kevin Bacon isn't somehow tied to his name. You're not going out to see a Kevin Hot-Dog movie."

"It always creeps up on us. We're like, 'Oh yeah, its National Hot Dog Day."