Wednesday is Maine iced coffee day

Dunkin Donuts brewed up a lot of support for the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital Wednesday.

It's Maine iced coffee day at participating shops.

For every iced coffee sold, a dollar goes to support the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

Since this tradition was started, nearly 400,000 dollars has been raised.

"Barbara Bush does such great work, they work with children and their families and they do so much research and so much community outreach and support overall for families. It's really just an amazing organization."

To learn more about the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, visit bbch.org