Weaving demonstrations held at Farmer's Market today

There was a Farmers Market today in Downtown Rockland.

The Midcoast Weavers Guild was there demonstrating the art of weaving.

There were many handwoven articles on display made by the guild.

There was also demonstrations, and you could see the variety of weaving equipment and accessories.

"Weaving is a wonderful craft. It's an addiction. It's an art. It's something that is both useful and aesthetic. It's something that we do separately, but we come together to talk about what we've done and to teach each other new techniques and to show off what we've created." says Susan Blau.

To learn more about this organization, you can visit their Facebook page at Midcoast Weavers.