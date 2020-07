Police believe weather played a factor in a crash on I-95 in New Limerick Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 299.

Police say a truck driven by 23-year-old Austin White of Oakfield slid into the shoulder of the roadway and rolled over onto its roof.

We're told the truck hydroplaned during a brief rain storm.

Police say everyone inside the truck was wearing seat belts.

Only minor injuries were reported.