Icy road conditions lead to nine-car pileup on I-95

State Police say one person suffered minor injuries after a multi-car pileup on I-95 in Pittsfield and Palmyra Friday night.

Police say nine cars, a tow truck, and a tractor trailer were involved in the chain reaction crash.

We're told the incident started when one car slid off the interstate into the median.

Police say the interstate was covered in ice which made it hard for cars to slow down. That led to secondary crashes which blocked both northbound lanes on I-95.

Police closed I-95 Northbound in Pittsfield for two hours until the interstate could be treated.

Weather and speed are believed to contributing factors in the crashes.

