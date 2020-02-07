Weather and road conditions from Bangor and Waterville

From Augusta to Bangor on northeast to Princeton plan on a mixture of freezing rain and sleet on Saturday, which will likely change to snow before tapering off in the evening, with 1 to 4” of sleet and snow possible. Coastal Maine will see a mixture of freezing rain and rain on Saturday, with the precipitation briefly changing to snow before ending in the evening, with 1” or less of new snow and sleet likely piling up right along the coast.

A much stronger storm is forecast to move from southwestern New England late Friday morning to near Eastport in the evening. With the storm riding right up along the Maine coastline the precipitation will fall in a variety of forms across the Pine Tree State.