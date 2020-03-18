Local chambers of commerce work to make sure businesses are supported amid coronavirus outbreak

Local chambers of commerce are working to make sure businesses are supported as more precautions are taken to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

This virus has caused restaurants, bars, and other shops to change their hours.

Some have even made the tough decision to close.

Each local chamber differs from community to community, however, they're all working towards the same goal -helping find ways to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

Dana Connors, State Chamber President, said, "Very troubling time for all of us, but particularly the small business community and the worker. So, I think every time we can show that we are stepping up to the plate. We are providing low-interest loans that are still forgivable loans, deferring certain costs or obligations to allow those people to meet their obligations."

There are ways you can help your neighbors in need.

You can order take out, curbside, or delivery from your favorite restaurant or purchase gift cards.

You can also buy merchandise like hats and shirts online from local businesses that offer that option.