Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish to take place Saturday

Get your wiffle ball bats ready because Saturday is the big day.

It's the 11th annual Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish. They were getting the fields ready at Union Street Complex in Bangor.

The Wiffle Ball Tournament has raised more than $100,000 for the Make A Wish Foundation since its start in 2009.

You don't have to be in the tournament to take part in the fun.

Wayne Harvey, Founder, Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish, said, "If you've never been here before you should come, just to see it. It's really weird to see eight wiffle ball games going on at a time. And, to see the level of play. It's a long day and people are having a blast and they're enjoying every minute of it and they know why they're here."

They have some big prizes up for grabs in the raffle.

Tickets are still available.

Head to https://www.facebook.com/WaynesWiffleForAWish/ for more information.