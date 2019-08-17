Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish returns for its 11th year

Eight teams gathered in Bangor Saturday for the state's largest wiffle ball tournament.

Wayne's Wiffle For a Wish is in its 11th year.

All proceeds from the event benefit Make-A-Wish Maine which helps kids living with life-threatening illnesses.

One lucky boy from Holden got to throw out the first pitch.

Calvin Ham is four years old. All proceeds from last year's tournament helped him get the playground of his dreams.

Founder of the tournament, Wayne Harvey, says that having him involved made it all worth it.

"The sore muscles at the end of the day, the scuffs. The things that are going to happen. The losses and the wins. You realize there is a bigger meaning to it," explained founder, Wayne Harvey. "When you see a kid and you see his face and you see the smiles from the family, you know that's why you're doing it."

If you could not make it to this year's tournament, you can still donate.

Head to https://www.facebook.com/WaynesWiffleForAWish/ for more information.