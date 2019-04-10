Wayfair's Way Day underway

The Wayfair call center in Bangor has been open for 2 1/2 years and now has more than 500 employees.

Those folks are extra busy right now.

Wayfair, an online home furnishing company, launched way day at noon Wednesday.

It's the company's biggest sale event of the year.

They tell us it's even larger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"Last year our way day was bigger than the previous Cyber Monday sales so, we're anticipating a huge amount of sales this year as well," said Head of Service at Wayfair, Pete Boudreaux.

This year's sale will last 36 hours.