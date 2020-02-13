Wayfair laying off hundreds of employees, including dozens in Maine

Boston-based Wayfair is laying off hundreds of employees, including 55 at its office in Brunswick and one person in Bangor.

The Maine layoffs affect employees who worked on specialized teams led out of the Boston headquarters.

About 350 people at the Boston headquarters are being laid off, as well.

The company said it is laying off 3% of its 17,000-employee workforce.

"To position the organization to take advantage of the opportunity ahead, we continually evaluate the needs of the business and work to increase efficiencies while aligning our teams with the initiatives that drive the greatest impact for our customers," a statement said.

Meanwhile, the company spokesperson said Wayfair is continuing to hire strategically for other roles.

"We remain as confident as ever in Wayfair's future and our steadfast focus on delighting our customers with the best experience for home," the statement said.

Wayfair reported $8.6 billion in net revenue for the 12 months ending on Sept. 30, 2019. Company officials have scheduled the announcement of 2019 fourth quarter earnings for Feb. 28.