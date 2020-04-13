Waterville to begin construction on water mains next week

As Waterville enters its next phase of revitalization, the city is set to shore up the infrastructure.

Construction begins next week on replacing the water mains in downtown Waterville.

It's expected to last through November.

The pipes haven't been replaced since 1905.

We're told this will make Waterville's water system more reliable and protect the public health.

"This really is an investment in the next 100 years for our community," said Roger Crouse, General Manager of the Kennebec Water District. "We have old pipe in the ground right now that really needs to be replaced. We're doing it now prior to the roadwork. It just makes sense to not have that disruption happen again 5 or 10 years from now. We're going to do it now. It'll be there for another 100 years."

The work will start on lower Main Street.

Drivers can expect some temporary detours during the next seven months of construction.