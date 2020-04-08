Holy Cannoli offering Easter dinner to-go

Many families choose to dine out on Easter Sunday. Unfortunately, that won't be the case this year.

However, a few restaurants will still have cooks in the kitchen to help out.

Holy Cannoli in Waterville is one of them.

They're offering a dinner that will feed a family of two or four.

The meal for two is $20. $39.95 for a family of four, and it comes with all the fixings.

Just pull up to the front of the restaurant on Main Street Saturday for pick-up or they'll deliver it for $20.

"We're doing ham, carrots, mashed potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes, as well as some freshly baked rolls. Of course, we always have desserts here at Holy Cannoli but we really thought it was a good opportunity for people who are homebound, more so than ever now to not miss that Easter dinner. It's a special time for families to be together, whether it be two people or four people, just doing an Easter dinner," said Jason Furchak, co-owner of Holy Cannoli.

You must place your order by Thursday at 6 p.m. To do so call 877-7899.

Governor's restaurants are also offering an Easter dinner.

For more information visit their website: governorsrestaurant.com.