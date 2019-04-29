Waterville riverfront park project wins community award

A project ten years in the making in Waterville is getting some recognition.

'We love the park. I think the town was well overdue for it," says resident, Kathy Harding.

RiverWalk at Head of Falls is a place many Waterville residents are thankful to now have.

Kathy Harding loves the fact she can bring her dog down here for room to run and a change of scenery and says, "It's set up perfectly."

"I have met and Scooby has met so many dogs and so many owners, and being a pet lover that I am, it's nice to see that," she says.

A park that not only has a lot of different features to enjoy but highlights the history of this area on the banks of the Kennebec River.

"This project really represents Waterville's return to the river," says Mike Roy, Waterville City Manager.

Roy says this is a historic site in the city, a once active place full of homes and businesses.

"Once urban renewal finished in the late 60s, really everything was removed, which, I think, ended up being a good thing. However, it sat vacant for almost 50 years," he says.

What used to be a snow dump for the city is now a developed area featuring a boardwalk, amphitheater, and more.

"I love it down here. It's beautiful. It's a great place to walk. A great place to bring the little ones and let them just run and burn some energy off. Love it. It's beautiful," says Denise Carrow, a Waterville resident.

Another thing you can find there is art. It's also the new home of the Ticonic Sculpture.

"It's been a real community endeavor. A lot of different parties took a part in making this happen," says Roy.

The $1.5 million project was made possible through donations and grants which Roy believes is why RiverWalk was recently named Community Service Project of the Year by the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

"Not many communities have a chance to own frontage like this. This is Waterville's most valuable piece of property," he says.

Roy says they plan to add more artwork to RiverWalk in the future.