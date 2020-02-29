Waterville residents promote safety, community in wake of drive-by shooting that injured 7-year-old girl

In the wake of Friday's drive-by shooting in Waterville that injured a 7-year-old girl, residents in the community are attempting to make something positive out of the shooting.

On Saturday, dozens of residents and members of the South End Neighborhood Association gathered to support and share resources with those impacted by violence.

"When the tragedy happened yesterday, it really shook the neighborhood. This is the second incident in six months," said Anna Holdener, the chair of the South End Neighborhood Association. "These are things that happen across the country on a daily basis, and it's just finally coming to Maine."

Organizers offered safety tips and suggested that residents carry flashlights at night and use signs that designate their homes as safe places. They also urged all residents of the community to report any suspicious activity to authorities.