Waterville police officer shot during pursuit

According to state police, a Waterville officer was shot this afternoon.

The suspect was then chased through several towns to Canaan where he was then shot near the Circle K on Main street.

Near that scene, other cruisers were seen to have been disabled by bullets.

The Waterville Officer has non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to another hospital where his condition is unknown.

State Police say more information will be released as they continue their investigation.

