Waterville police officer 'recovering well' after being shot

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) Waterville Police say the officer shot before a high speed chase began is doing well and recovering at home.
The man accused of shooting him remains hospitalized.
Officer Timothy Hinton was shot in both arms when he stopped a shoplifting suspect on December 22nd.
Police say that suspect, 29-year-old Richard Murray-Burns of Harmony, fired at Hinton while the officer was in his cruiser.
According to authorities, Murray-Burns was armed with an assault style weapon.
While injured, Hinton began pursuit.
The chase ended on Route 2 in Canaan where police say eight officers fired and wounded the gunman.
The condition of Murray-Burns has not been released.