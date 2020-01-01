Waterville police officer 'recovering well' after being shot

Waterville Police say the officer shot before a high speed chase began is doing well and recovering at home.

The man accused of shooting him remains hospitalized.

Officer Timothy Hinton was shot in both arms when he stopped a shoplifting suspect on December 22nd.

Police say that suspect, 29-year-old Richard Murray-Burns of Harmony, fired at Hinton while the officer was in his cruiser.

According to authorities, Murray-Burns was armed with an assault style weapon.

While injured, Hinton began pursuit.

The chase ended on Route 2 in Canaan where police say eight officers fired and wounded the gunman.

The condition of Murray-Burns has not been released.