Waterville police looking for man suspected of stabbing

Waterville police are looking for a man accused of stabbing someone at an apartment building Friday morning.

Police were called to Silver Street building around 6 o'clock.

They found a man with minor injuries outside, along with with several people who had witnessed the incident.

Initially police thought the suspect, Chad Andrews, was inside.

But they later found out he'd taken off before police arrived.

They say Andrews is known to stay in the Clinton and Waterville areas.

He is 6 foot one, 250 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say they are concerned about Andrews' mental health.

They ask people to not approach him and to notify police immediately by calling 680-4700.