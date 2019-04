It's cops versus firefighters on the basketball court in Waterville Thursday night.

Squads made up of members from the Waterville Police and Fire Departments will face off in the 11th annual Battle of the Badges.

Tickets are $5, children under 10 get in for free.

All proceeds benefit the South End Teen Center.

There will be half-time entertainment and Teen Center members will be selling baked goods.

The game starts at 7 at Temple Academy in Waterville.