Waterville manufacturing company continues to shake up industry and create jobs

A Waterville manufacturing company is garnering recognition for its incredible rise in success.

F3 MFG has been ranked the third fastest growing business in Maine, an accolade they also received last year.

They make aluminum truck equipment and send products all across the country and to Canada.

F3 started in 2016 and already has over 200 employees.

"It's wonderful to have a successful business," said Joyce Galea, who co-owns F3 MFG with Bill Cleaves and Tom Sturtevant. "It's more wonderful to see 200 people employed right here in Central Maine. Without the workforce, we wouldn't be here. To have those employees and they're dedicated and proud of what they do. To me, that's our greatest accomplishment."

The company says they hope to continue to grow and create jobs in Central Maine.