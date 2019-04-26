Waterville man who slipped in front of officer after bank robbery sentenced

The man who robbed a bank in Waterville then got caught after tripping on ice in front of a police officer has been ordered to prison for five years.

The Kennebec Journal reports 37-year-old Jason Mackenrodt of Waterville pleaded guilty Thursday to robbery and theft.

In February, he pulled out a BB gun in a Bangor Savings Bank and made off with more than $10,000 in cash.

Mackenrodt ran across four lanes of traffic into a parking lot, where he slipped and fell.

He dropped the money and the gun in the fall.

Mackenrodt was then tackled by a State Police agent who happened to be there in the same parking lot.