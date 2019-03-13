Waterville man waits to be sentenced for deadly crash in Dresden

A Waterville man who caused a deadly crash in Dresden is waiting to be sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

26-year-old Patrick Shorey also pleaded guilty this week to aggravated OUI and other counts.

He was speeding and high when his car crossed the center line and slammed head-on into another car on Route 27 in June of 2017.

A woman from Connecticut was killed, her husband was seriously hurt.

Last fall, Shorey was sentenced to six months in jail for running a meth lab in his former home in Augusta.

He lived there with his wife and two children.