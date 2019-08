A man who stabbed a man on New Year's Day in Skowhegan has been sentenced.

A judge ordered 33-year-old Christopher Monroe of Waterville to serve a year in prison.

Monroe pleaded guilty last week to aggravated assault.

Authorities say he stabbed a man from Norridgewock several times in the chest and neck.

Monroe then took off out of state.

He was arrested in Rhode Island a few days later.