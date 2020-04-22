Waterville man rescues children, dog from burning apartment building

A Waterville man is being hailed a hero after he saved a neighbor's kids and dog from their burning apartment building. TV5 spoke with him Wednesday.

"It happened so quickly, you know? It could have been a lot worse had I not been home,” said tenant, Aaron Brunelle.

Brunelle says he's typically at work or helping out a neighbor during the week.

But on Tuesday, he says he was happy to be home when fire broke out at his apartment house on Morrill Avenue.

Brunelle and his family live on the first floor.

He says he was alerted to smoke from outside the building. He then sprang into action.

"I knew there were kids on the third floor, so the first thing for me to do was to get my family out and get the rest of the people out of the house, and that's exactly what I did,” Brunelle explained.

Brunelle told us he was able to kick down the door and get the kids and their dog down the stairs to safety.

"I don't even know if the kids really knew what was going on. All they knew was get out of the house. I wasn't being very nice about it either. I was yelling and screaming. I just got them out of the house, and that was most important,” said Brunelle.

Fire officials say if it weren't for Brunelle's actions, the outcome could have been far worse.

Brunelle says he and his family are okay.

They're staying at a nearby hotel thanks to assistance from the Red Cross.

"I'm still shocked,” said Brunelle. “I don't really know where we're going from here or what we're doing, but I know we have a lot of support and will get through this."

Brunelle say he has lived in the building for 20 years and has built great relationships with his neighbors.

It will be hard to move on, but he says the support from the community so far has been tremendous.

"I take care of a lot of people around here, and I really enjoy my neighbors and my community. We love everything about living here in the north end of Waterville,” Brunelle explained.

Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler plans to recommend to the City Manager Brunelle be recognized with a lifesaving award for his quick thinking.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.