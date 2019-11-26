Waterville man formally charged with murder of girlfriend

A Waterville man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend has been formally charged with murder.

28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury.

Court documents say he admitted to killing 29-year-old Melissa Sousa last month in their apartment on Gold Street.

The couple's 8-year-old twin daughters were not home at the time.

Court documents say Lovejoy told police Sousa pushed him down a flight of stairs, then grabbed one of his rifles, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger, but it didn't fire.

That's when Lovejoy says he picked up a handgun and shot Sousa two times in the stomach.

Lovejoy was arrested the day after Sousa was reported missing when she was last seen putting their daughters on the school bus.

He remains in jail and is due in court early next month for a bail hearing.