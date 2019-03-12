Waterville man charged with making threats against Google

A Waterville man is being held on $25,000 bail in Northern California, after he reportedly made threats against Google and traveled across the country to confront the company.

According to police, 33-year old Kyle Long was upset because his YouTube channel was shut down. He allegedly told Waterville police that he'd get violent if his Google confrontation didn't go well.

Waterville police along with another agency warned Mountain View, California authorities that Long was on his way out there.

When Long was arrested by Mountain View police, he reportedly had three baseball bats in his trunk.

He's charged with suspicious of making criminal threats.