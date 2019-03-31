Waterville man arrested after deputies say he stabbed a man during an argument

Somerset County deputies say they've arrested a Waterville man accused of stabbing another man five times after an argument in Detroit.

The victim is recovering at a local hospital.

Police say 41-year-old Michael Greenlaw is facing elevated aggravated assault charges.

Officials say they got a call about a stabbing on River Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

We're told when police arrived, witnesses told them Greenlaw had stabbed a man.

The victim had gone back home, where he was in and out of consciousness.

Police say Greenlaw also left the scene, but we're told he was found later at a neighbor's home.

Greenlaw was taken to Somerset County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

