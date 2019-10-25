Waterville man accused of murder goes before judge

Melissa Sousa was last seen alive Tuesday morning, putting her and Nicholas Lovejoy's twin 8-year-old daughters on the school bus.

Police have been investigating since friends reported Sousa missing on Wednesday.

Authorities found her body in the basement of the apartment she shared with Lovejoy Thursday.

Lovejoy is claiming self defense — he went before a judge Friday afternoon.

Court papers say Nicholas Lovejoy told police that his girlfriend, Melissa Sousa, pushed him down a flight of stairs, then grabbed one of his rifles, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger, but it didn't fire.

It was then that Lovejoy says he picked up a handgun and shot Sousa two times in the stomach.

"There's a potential self defense issue at least by the accounts of people involved. So, we're going to be looking at all of that in addition to sorting out what may have been going on with Melissa and Nicholas for the altercation to have gotten to the point where he describes that she tried to shoot him which is what's described in the affidavit."

Police found Sousa's body wrapped in a tarp in the basement.

"There's some really interesting search issues here that need to be explored in terms of some of the ways that the police went about obtaining some of the evidence in the case."

According to the police affidavit, Lovejoy and his brother reported that Sousa was having an affair.

Police say Sousa's friends reported that Lovejoy had threatened to kill her in the past and that there are video recordings of such incidents.

"It's a serious case of domestic violence. In some ways it's a little bit discouraging. We remain hopeful out there for victims that when they find themselves in a bad relationship that they reach out and get some help from any of the domestic violence resource centers."

As for the Lovejoy and Sousa's children…that is up to D-H-H-S.

"Under Maine law when children no longer have their parents as in this particular case because the father is charged with murder and the mother is dead. DHHS has to look into the best place, the most suitable placement for the children and that's what's going on at the moment."

"He's very concerned for his children. He's concerned about how they are doing. He's very concerned about, obviously, their status and their well-being right now."

Friends and family of Sousa's were in the courtroom…yelling at Lovejoy that justice will be served.

Lovejoy is being held without bail for now, but his defense attorney says they plan to seek some bail at a later hearing.

Lovejoy is expected back in court in December.