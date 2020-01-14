Waterville man accused of forcibly robbing woman who was making night deposit at bank

Waterville police have arrested a man they say robbed a woman outside a bank last month.

34 year old Jared Quirion of Waterville is accused of using physical force to take a business money bag from the 59 year old woman.

She was trying to make a night deposit for Big G's Deli.

It happened at the Main Street branch of Kennebec Savings Bank on December 5th.

Police believe this was a targeted crime since Quirion was a former employee of Big G's Deli.

Quirion is charged with robbery, theft, and criminal mischief.

