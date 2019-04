A Waterville man accused of stabbing a man in Detroit over the weekend faced a judge Monday.

21-year old Michael Greenlaw is charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Police say he stabbed a man five times in the head, face, neck, and arm.

We're told Greenlaw fled the scene and was later found by police at a neighbor's home.

He was denied bail.

The man who was stabbed is recovering in a hospital