Waterville honors veterans with annual Memorial Day Parade

Hundreds came out to the annual Waterville Memorial Day Parade.

The parade showcased veterans, boy scout troops, and songs from the Waterville High School Band.

They marched through downtown over to Veterans Memorial Park where they laid a wreath for fallen heroes.

Many veterans came out to honor their fellow soldiers who paid the ultimate price.

"It's a solemn remembrance for those who gave their life in the service of the country to live free the way we are now," said Daniel Parker, Commander of the VFW Post 1285, Waterville.

The parade was put on by the VFW Post 1285.