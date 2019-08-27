Waterville firefighters rescue dog that was caught in stream

On National Dog Day Monday, a blind and deaf pup was very lucky after being rescued from Messalonskee Stream by Waterville firefighters.

Firefighters set up ropes and ladders and climbed down to help the dog who they say was swept down stream and became trapped on a small bank near the Western Avenue Bridge.

The fire department shut down the road briefly to conduct the rescue operation.

The department's Special Operations Team went down over the bridge using a ladder and found the little terrier who was wet but safe.

Crews made a few phone calls and were able to locate the dog's owner.