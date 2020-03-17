Waterville creates COVID-19 task force

Officials in Waterville have set up a COVID-19 task force in response to the growth of the coronavirus across the state. The task force will meet every day at an emergency operations center located in the firehouse.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Nick Isgro laid out additional precautionary measures the city is taking. He is requiring all bars and restaurants to close within the next two days. Some establishments will still offer take-out and curbside pickup.

Waterville City Hall is now closed to the public. Essential employees will continue to work, along city departments such as police, fire and public works. The airport will remain open with limited public access. The city is working with grocery stores, food banks, meal programs and churches to ensure they can continue to operate safely.

The city is revoking all public gathering permits it issued for events in the next eight weeks.

The Mayor says his staff is still identifying issues that need to be addressed and will make policy changes as the situation develops.