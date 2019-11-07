Waterville city council delays voting on mayor's veto of ambulance purchase

Several weeks ago, Waterville's city council voted to buy two ambulances.

But Mayor Nick Isgro vetoed it.

According to the Morning Sentinel, last night councilors had planned to consider an override of the mayor's veto, but opted to give it more thought.

The city's fire department is not yet licensed to provide patient transport to hospitals, but would like to add that service.

The used ambulances will cost $131,000, and would be bought using unused bond funds.

Councilors will address the topic again at their next meeting on November 19th.